Former mayor and wife in court for allegedly using fake documents to buy cars

Rustenburg -The former mayor of ZF Mcgawu District Municipality in the Northern Cape, Marius Louw, appeared in the Upington Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud amounting to over R1 million. Louw and his wife, Gertrude Louw, appeared in court on Monday, and their case was postponed to August 30.

They are accused of using fake documents to secure finance for vehicles. “The husband and wife are facing two charges of fraud emanating from purchasing two vehicles through fraudulent means by utilising fictitious documents. “It is alleged that the couple approached Wesbank with fake documents with an intention to purchase two motor vehicles,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Northern Cape division, Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“Their application was approved and they managed to purchase a VW Golf VII, with a total value of more than R900 000 as well as a Ford Ranger, with a total value of more than R700 000. “It was later established that the accused used fictitious documents to obtain approval to purchase the two vehicles. A case was later opened, and the accused were arrested and the vehicles were repossessed by the bank,“ Senokoatsane said. The Hawks arrested them in June. Soon after his arrest, Louw resigned from his position as executive mayor of ZF Mcgawu District Municipality and as regional deputy chairperson of the ANC in ZF Mgcawu, in accordance with the ANC Nasrec 2017 resolution that members facing criminal charges should step aside.

The couple are out on bail of R5 000 each. “The accused’s legal representative has notified the court that they wish to make representations to the director of public prosecutions,” Senokoatsane said. IOL