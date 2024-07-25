Former Mugg and Bean manager at Kruger National Park still on the run after allegedly stealing almost R1 million

Former Mugg and Bean employee, Ronald Mankena Khoza, 45, has appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court facing charges of theft and fraud charges. Khoza appeared in court on Wednesday, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention, also known as the Hawks.

“His appearance follows after a warrant of arrest was authorised and executed by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based serious commercial crime investigation on Wednesday, 24 July 2024. The accused was released on R20,000 bail,” said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Mpumalanga regional spokesperson for the Hawks. The case against Khoza was postponed to September 20. “It is alleged that during July 2022, Khoza was employed by Gemla Holdings working at the Mugg & Bean franchise in the Lower Sabie Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park. The suspect authorized cash payouts from the cash money received from the daily sales,” said Sekgotodi.

Ronald Mankena Khoza was arrested by the Hawks in Mpumalanga. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers “He attached false invoices in support of these cash payments, purporting to have been issued by SA Liquor Komatipoort for stock. The suspect appropriated the cash and used it for his own purposes. The value involved is R253,208.” The Hawks believe Khoza committed the offence alongside his co-accused, a Zimbabwean man known as Amos Tineyi Kampinya aged 44. Kampinya is wanted by the Hawks and since January, his pictures were published on different media platforms as a wanted suspect. A manhunt has been launched for Zimbabwean man, Amos Tineyi Kampinya, 44, who is wanted by the Hawks in connection with a fraud and theft case. Picture: Hawks Kampinya was working as manager at Mugg & Bean in the Kruger National Park.

“It is further alleged that Kampinya stole the company funds amounting to R897,229 and disappeared,” said Sekgotodi. Law enforcement agencies previously traced him to his known address but he was gone. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has appealed to Kampinya to come forward.