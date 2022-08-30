Former municipal managers in court over fraud and theft related to selling of municipal property

Rustenburg – The Hawks is expected to arrest more people in connection with fraud and theft linked to the selling of municipal property in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality. Former municipal managers at Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga were arrested in connection with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the Hawks said.

Former municipal manager Theron Zwelishe Shongwe, 47, former municipal manager, Thusi Hezekiel Kubheka, 65, and former community service manager, Masego Mmabatho Matsheka, 51, appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). “It is alleged that between 2014 and 2018, the former municipality officials contravened the PFMA by selling and exchanging the property belonging to the municipality which included the reservoir and the water pump which are meant to serve the basic needs of the community. “They also exchanged the municipality properties with higher value to the property of lower value to benefit the private person without considering the essential benefits towards the community,” said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga.

She said the matter was reported to the Hawks in March 2020 for investigation. “During the investigation, it was established that the correct procurement processes were not followed and that the properties which were sold belonged to the municipality for the benefit of the community. “The trio were granted R5 000 bail each and the case was postponed to October 6, 2022 for further investigation.

