Monday, September 26, 2022

Former North West University professor in court over R500K fraud

A photograph of a white car carrying the Hawks logo and a siren.

A former professor at North West University appeared in court on 12 counts of fraud and 11 counts of money laundering. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 32m ago

Rustenburg – A former professor at North West University appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho in connection with fraud amounting to R500 000.

Nolutho Diko, 58, faces 12 counts of fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.

According to the Hawks, Diko, who was a North West University professor and the director of the school of education management and leadership at the Mahikeng campus, was summoned to appear before court following investigations by the Hawks into alleged fraud committed from May 2016 to April 2017.

“It is reported that while the accused was employed by North West University, she allegedly failed to declare that she is a director and founding member of Fabued College Co-operative Limited.

“Unbeknown to the university, she allegedly submitted financial claims to the university under the name of her company, allegedly on behalf of external consultants and other service providers whom she alleged have rendered services to the university. Through investigations it was discovered that the service providers listed on the claim forms never rendered any services to the university,” said Hawks North West spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

“The accused allegedly signed those claims without declaring her capacity and without indicating that she is an employee of the university. She reportedly later channelled some of the funds to her personal account.”

The case matter was postponed to November 28 for investigation.

IOL

