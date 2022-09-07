Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Former Old Mutual consultant ordered to pay R150 000 or face jail time for fraud

File image

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - The Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court fined Bandlakazi Bambeni R150 000 or 12 months’ direct imprisonment for fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on 23 October, 2019, a client of Old Mutual went to their offices in Mthatha to seek advice on applying for a consolidation loan.

The 37-year-old former consultant persuaded the client to apply for an additional loan of R176 000 which was declined by the finance company.

“Bambeni made alterations on the client’s payslip to make him qualify for the loan in the absence of the client. Unfortunately for Bambeni, the forensic team of Old Mutual easily detected the orchestration and immediately lodged a complaint with the Mthatha based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for exploration,” said Mgolodela.

She added that Bambeni was arrested on 14 July, 2022 following investigations.

She made her first appearance in court on 15 July, 2022 and was released on bail.

“She made a number of court appearances in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where she was ultimately convicted and sentenced.”

IOL

