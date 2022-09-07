Former Old Mutual consultant ordered to pay R150 000 or face jail time for fraud

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on 23 October, 2019, a client of Old Mutual went to their offices in Mthatha to seek advice on applying for a consolidation loan.

The 37-year-old former consultant persuaded the client to apply for an additional loan of R176 000 which was declined by the finance company.

“Bambeni made alterations on the client’s payslip to make him qualify for the loan in the absence of the client. Unfortunately for Bambeni, the forensic team of Old Mutual easily detected the orchestration and immediately lodged a complaint with the Mthatha based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for exploration,” said Mgolodela.

She added that Bambeni was arrested on 14 July, 2022 following investigations.