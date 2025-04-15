Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Former PAC president Luthando Mbinda convicted of fraud worth nearly R1 million

Fraud conviction for former PAC leader Luthando Mbinda.

Fraud conviction for former PAC leader Luthando Mbinda.

Image by: David Ritchie

Published 5m ago

Share

The former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president Luthando Mbinda was recently found guilty and convicted of fraud.

The 64-year-old was convicted on a charge of fraud to the value of R995,670.20 by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Bellville in the Western Cape on Monday. 

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant officer Zinzi Hani said Mbinda was found not guilty of money laundering charges.

In April 2021, Mbinda handed himself over to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Bellville.

Mbinda's two accomplices were also apprehended and appeared in the same court, where they received a warning and were discharged.

Mbinda was expelled from the PAC on June 14, 2017

"It was reported that on March 13, 2019, Mbinda went to First National Bank (FNB) to open two accounts in the name of LR Mbinda trading as Azania 2019.

"Mbinda then requested the Parliament Finance Department that monies owed to the PAC be transferred to the newly opened FNB accounts and not the existing ABSA accounts on record for the party at Parliament. The total amount received in the FNB accounts from Parliament during the period March 22, 2019, to April 4, 2019, was R995,670," said Hani.

The case against Mbinda has been postponed until June 24, 2025, for sentencing.

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Related Topics:

crime and courtspoliticsfinancemoney mattersconvictionpac