Former PAC president Luthando Mbinda convicted of fraud worth nearly R1 million

The former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president Luthando Mbinda was recently found guilty and convicted of fraud. The 64-year-old was convicted on a charge of fraud to the value of R995,670.20 by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Bellville in the Western Cape on Monday.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant officer Zinzi Hani said Mbinda was found not guilty of money laundering charges. In April 2021, Mbinda handed himself over to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Bellville. Mbinda's two accomplices were also apprehended and appeared in the same court, where they received a warning and were discharged.

Mbinda was expelled from the PAC on June 14, 2017 "It was reported that on March 13, 2019, Mbinda went to First National Bank (FNB) to open two accounts in the name of LR Mbinda trading as Azania 2019. "Mbinda then requested the Parliament Finance Department that monies owed to the PAC be transferred to the newly opened FNB accounts and not the existing ABSA accounts on record for the party at Parliament. The total amount received in the FNB accounts from Parliament during the period March 22, 2019, to April 4, 2019, was R995,670," said Hani.