Former police constable in court for defrauding 71-year-old pensioner of R1,700

A former police constable appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga for allegedly defrauding a 71-year-old pensioner. Thembi Aretha Mhlanga, 46, who was previously stationed at Skukuza police station, appeared in court on Wednesday alongside her co-accused, Sarel Sithole, 37. They have been charged with fraud.

The duo was arrested on January 6, 2025, after allegedly defrauding a pensioner three days prior at Dayizenza Complex in Masoyi. Police said on the day, the victim was about to withdraw her pension money at an ATM when she was approached by two females who offered to assist her. "The suspects claimed that there was no network at the ATM and advised her to attempt to withdraw at a nearby supermarket. Upon arriving at the supermarket, the victim discovered that her bank card had been swapped.

"She immediately went to the Hazyview offices to report the incident, only to learn that an amount of R1,700 had already been withdrawn from her account," said police. The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation ensued. Police managed to trace Mhlanga and Sithole and they were arrested three days later.

Mhlanga was released on R1,000 bail, while Sithole was remanded in custody due to other pending cases. Their next court appearance will be on January 15, 2025 at Masote Periodical Court. In November, IOL reported that a former company director was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly defrauding a pensioner.

Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, said the pensioner was defrauded of R378,000. “It is alleged that in 2007, an advertisement was placed in a business magazine called Succeed, recruiting interested people to purchase a franchise of PHD Health Market, which was up for sale,” said Mmuroa. The victim, interested in buying the franchise, contacted PHD Health Market’s head office.

“She spoke to the suspect, who identified himself as the director of PHD Health Market. He allegedly informed her that the franchise cost R700,000 and required a deposit of R150,000,” Mmuroa said. The victim paid the deposit according to their agreement. “After the deposit was paid, the two directors scheduled a meeting with the victim in Polokwane to assist her in securing business premises to operate the PHD Health Market shop,” Mmuroa added.

At the meeting, the accused allegedly promised to set up the franchise but told the victim she needed to pay an additional R228,000 for equipment. The woman paid the requested amount, but the equipment was never delivered.