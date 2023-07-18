Former police officer’s widow and four others on trial for murder

A woman from the North West and her four co-accused are currently on trial in the High Court North West Division sitting in Ga-Rankuwa for the murder of her husband, a former police officer. The widow, Mamokegethe Gertrude Mashimbi, 41, Thandi Margaret Khumalo, 38, William Maluleka, 32, Nicholas Malope, 35 and Jan Chauke, 28, are being charged with the murder of former police officer, Thomas Mashimbi who was married to Mamokgethe.

They further face two counts of conspiracy or incitement to commit murder, housebreaking with intent to kill, murder with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition. Mashimbi further faces charges of fraud and perjury. During the trial, the State completed its evidence as it called an expert from the cellphone network provider to the stand. The witness managed to demonstrate the link in communication between all the accused in plotting the murder.

Police investigations revealed that between January 7 to 24, 2018, Mashimbi approached two people, who have since turned state witnesses, and incited them to commit a robbery at her home in Lebanon near Winterveld. The two people instructed to perpetrate the robbery failed to do so and instead reported the matter to police. Mashimbi then approached Khumalo who arranged a meeting with the three other co-accused.

The reports reveal several meetings were conducted between February 7 and February 24 to plot the execution of her husband. On February 21, 2018, Mashimbi is alleged to have ensured the gates and kitchen door to her home were not properly closed to ensure accessibility of her accomplices. The court further heard that Mashimbi went to police months before the murder on November 10, 2017, and stated her husband was abusing her and requested a protection order.

The order was granted and her husband’s state-issued firearm was confiscated as a result, pending the outcome of an internal process by the SAPS to ascertain his fitness to possess a firearm. The State argued this was part of her masterplan to ensure her husband was disarmed and could not defend himself against his attackers. On February 21, 2018, Maluleka, Malope and Chauke are alleged to have entered the house, shooting Mashimbi’s husband.

They also allegedly took two cellphones, a TV set and R20 000. He court heard Mashimbi and two of her children were in the home when the crime was committed. She was unharmed during the crime. The group were arrested between September 18 and 19, 2019.