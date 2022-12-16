Former policeman arrested for kidnapping in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - A former police sergeant and a woman are among seven people arrested for alleged kidnapping in Mpumalanga. They were arrested on Thursday in KaMaqhekeza for the alleged kidnapping and assault of a 37-year-old man.

“According to information, members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spotted two suspicious-looking vehicles, a navy blue BMW as well as a powder blue Mini Cooper, at Dludluma outside Komatipoort. “When the vehicles were stopped for investigation, eight occupants were in the vehicles. It is said that the victim got a chance to report to SANDF members that he was forcefully taken from his residence and assaulted,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. “The army members took the victim and the suspects then handed them over to the police in Tonga and an investigation to the motive behind the alleged kidnapping and assault is under way.

“The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, applauded members of the SANDF for their vigilance and outstanding work which saved the victim’s life,” Mohlala said. In an unrelated incident, Mohlala said two alleged hijackers were arrested in two separate incidents. “One, aged 37, was nabbed after he together with his accomplices allegedly attempted to hijack a truck in Hazyview on the R40 Road near Da Gama Dam on Wednesday, 14 December 2022. Meanwhile, another suspect, aged 29, was arrested on allegations that he was part of a group of suspects who tried to hijack a man of his private vehicle in Balfour on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, around 16:45.”

