Former rugby star Piet Christian Bester found murdered, two suspects arrested

Free State police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects in the murder of former Currie Cup rugby player and former magistrate, Piet Christian Bester, whose body was discovered on January 12 at his smallholding near Bloemfontein. The arrests were made following the prompt action of the local farming community, who worked closely with law enforcement to solve the crime in the Glen district.

The body of Bester, 63, was discovered by a worker at approximately 9am, lying in a pool of blood, having sustained multiple stab wounds. "Thanks to the invaluable support of the farming community, we were able to swiftly apprehend two suspects," said police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle. "This arrest marks a breakthrough and demonstrates the importance of collaboration between the community and law enforcement in combating crime."

Police urge the public to come forward with any additional details that may assist in this case. The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon, and the investigation remains ongoing. According to News24, Bester, renowned for his strength on the rugby field, made waves during the 1990s while playing for Free State and Griquas in the Currie Cup. His remarkable scrummaging skills made him a key figure in the tight five, despite not being the biggest tighthead prop at the start of his career.