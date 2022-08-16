Former Rustenburg municipal manager in court in connection with R11m tender fraud

Rustenburg - Former municipal manager of Rustenburg, Nqobile Sithole, appeared in court in connection with tender fraud of R11 million, the Hawks said. Sithole, 39, appeared in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Monday for alleged contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act in connection with the alleged appointment of a service provider for a contract worth more than R11 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that in August 2017, Rustenburg municipality unlawfully adopted a contract by the Free State Department of Transport, supposedly in terms of Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulation,” said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. “The Department of Transport had appointed a service provider to render services related to the hiring of construction plant and machinery (yellow fleet). It is alleged that when Rustenburg municipality adopted the contract, the prescripts of Regulation 32 were not followed, in that they did not get permission from the Department of Transport before adopting the contract. “Additionally, instead of sticking to the original scope of the contract, they deviated and purchased light motor vehicles worth approximately R11 983 271.50.”

Rikhotso said Sithole was charged with contravening sections 173 (1)(a)(ii) and 174 of the Municipal Finance Management Act read with Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulation. The case was postponed to September 19 for disclosure of docket. Sithole was appointed the municipal manager of the Rustenburg local municipality in 2017. She resigned in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement