Former Rustenburg municipality officials in court over R1.7 million tender fraud

Two former officials of the Rustenburg local municipality have been charged with R1.7 million tender fraud related to a high mast light project. Obakeng Glen Mokgale, 39, and Orebotse James Tlale, 40, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, with the case adjourned until August 15.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the delay in proceedings is to allow for the arrest of additional suspects before the case is moved to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for trial. "Each of the accused was granted bail of R30,000 and instructed not to interfere with state witnesses, and to be present at the next court session," said North West division NPA spokesperson, Henry Mamothame. The charges relate to a tender awarded by the Rustenburg local municipality for the installation of high mast lights in Rustenburg's Kanana phase 2 and Robega phase 2.

"All procurement processes were properly followed for the awarding of the tender," Mamothame stated. However, investigations showed that the tender was given to a noncompliant company due to fraudulent documents that were submitted for the tender award. Despite being aware of the noncompliance, the accused recommended the company for the tender. The accused company allegedly submitted false invoices for over R1.7 million for services not rendered.

"The accused continued to sign the procurement documents, feigning acknowledgement of the services provided, for payment to be processed," Mamothame explained. Following internal disciplinary processes, the municipality dismissed the two officials, and criminal charges were filed. The police are expected to arrest the remaining suspects before the next court date. "Investigations into the matter are completed and the state is ready to proceed with trial," Mamothame concluded.