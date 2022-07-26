Former SAPS admin clerk who pocketed over R2m sentenced, ordered to pay back the money

Bloemfontein – A former SAPS administrative clerk has been sentenced in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and money laundering. Mpho Godfrey Selesho was convicted of defrauding the state of more than R2 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

Selesho, 38, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for fraud, of which six years was suspended for five years on the condition he was not found guilty of the same offence during the suspension period. The court also ordered Selesho to pay back R2.4 million to the State; R500 000 immediately and the balance in monthly instalments of R53 000 from August 1. He was also given an eight-year suspended sentence for the money laundering charge.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo, Selesho was working in the finance department at the SAPS’ provincial headquarters in Bloemfontein at the time of his crimes. The crimes were committed from 2014 to 2016. “A case was registered and handed over to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein,” Singo said.

Story continues below Advertisement