A policeman found guilty of killing his girlfriend has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Thandolwethu Faku, a former intelligence officer, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of Wendy Papu.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the State proved that Faku lied when he told the court that he was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown assailants who then killed his ex-girlfriend. Explaining the merits of the case, NPA provincial spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said that when the victim was murdered, an inquest docket had been opened. "The investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Pretorius, and the Director of the Public Prosecution Office started probing the case, which led to the accused’s arrest.”

The State proved that on the evening of January 9, 2018, Faku visited his ex-girlfriend’s shack in Khayelitsha. “At the time, Papu, her eight-year-old daughter from another relationship, and the couple’s three-month-old daughter were asleep.” Ntabazalila said they got into an argument.

“The accused took out his official firearm and shot Papu in the head, splattering her brains in the shack while her daughters were asleep in another room. “He then locked the shack, leaving behind a wounded Papu and her sleeping daughters. “She did not die immediately after being shot.

“Advocate Uys argued that the mother of two was awake but unable to seek help as she had a bullet wound in the head.” The court heard that she was unable to help the baby, who was crying. “To cover up the murder, he abandoned his vehicle, his firearm, and his phone close to Strandfontein Beach near Baden Powell Drive, Mitchells Plain, then went to Mfuleni police station and falsely reported that he had been hijacked and robbed at the deceased’s house.”

During his testimony in court, Faku claimed he went to Papu’s home to drop off money and was accosted by two males who robbed him of his belongings, including his phone and wallet, and requested that he tell them where he was going. The court rejected this lie, and presented evidence- including from police officers - that contradicted his version of events. Judge Nziweni described Faku’s actions as evil and told him that the facts of the case unmasked a ruthless killer with an admirable exterior that reveals an ugly part when one digs below it.