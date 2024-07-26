Former SARS auditor jailed to 20 years for fraud

A former auditor at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has been jailed to an effective 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of fraud and corruption. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng confirmed the sentencing of Monica Pretorius this week.

Pretorius, 55, was found guilty of multiple counts including fraud and corruption by the Specialised Commercial Crime's Court sitting in Palmridge. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Pretorius was convicted a year ago on July 11, 2023 and her sentencing took place this week. “The 55-year-old's conviction relates to her acceptance of gratification from co-accused Cornelius Kriek in exchange for her role in facilitating fraudulent VAT refund claims amounting to R54 million.”

The NPA said Kriek pleaded guilty to the same charges in 2018 and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. Mjonondwane said due to Covid-19 restrictions, the trial against Pretorius was delayed and only concluded in 2023. Explaining the merits of the case Mjonondwane said Pretorius’ lifestyle and absenteeism from work, combined with the regular unpaid leave she took, alerted the authorities to the scheme.

“The investigation by SARS Anti-Corruption Unit uncovered the scheme, leading to Pretorius' resignation in 2015. “The gratification included cash payments and a motor vehicle registered in her daughter's name.” The NPA said the court heard that Pretorius abused her position, as a VAT auditor to ensure the payment of fraudulent VAT refund claims submitted by Kriek, who posed as a tax practitioner.

“Pretorius' role was to allocate audits relating to the scheme to herself, ensuring the refund claims were paid out without further intervention.” The NPA said they were committed rooting it out in the private and public sectors. “Public officials who abuse their positions to commit corruption will face the full might of the law,” concluded Mjonondwane.