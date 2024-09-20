Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, September 22, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Search IOLLike us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Former SARS consultant sentenced to eight years behind bars for demanding R1,500 bribe

Former South African Revenue Services service consultant Rasivuma Isaac Madzhuta, 56, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Former South African Revenue Services service consultant Rasivuma Isaac Madzhuta, 56, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Published Sep 20, 2024

Share

Former South African Revenue Services (SARS) employee, Rasivuma Isaac Madzhuta, 56, has been found guilty of demanding a bribe from a client and sentenced to eight years behind bars for corruption.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man was a service consultant at the SARS Polokwane offices.

Ledwaba said the trial court heard that in August 2022, Madzhuta helped a female client with her tax returns, but demanded R1,500 in exchange promising to fast-track her refunds.

“After the client received her refund, Madzhuta demanded payment.”

Ledwaba said after the client was demanded to pay a bribe to the man, she then went to the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit to report the incident.

He said the case was probed and referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Following that, Madzhuta appeared before the Serious Crime Commercial Court in Polokwane, on September 18, and was found guilty of corruption.

“He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with four years wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he is not found guilty of corruption during the suspension period,” Ledwaba said.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the sentence, saying that it serves as a deterrent that corruption will be rooted out at all levels.

"This conviction demonstrates the commitment of the South African Police Service to combating corruption and ensuring accountability within government institutions," Hadebe said.

IOL News

Related Topics:

crimecrime law and justicecorruptioncorrupt practiceslawlaw enforcementpolicebriberysapssarslimpoposouth africainvestigationscrime and courts