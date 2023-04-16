Former SARS manager arrested for R2 million tax fraud

Rustenburg - A former operational manager at SA Revenue Service (SARS), Bayanda Xolisa Mehlala, 38, was on Friday arrested in connection with R2 million tax fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act. “It is alleged that in 2020, Mehlala as the operational manager at SARS, registered two companies Zeechor (Pty) Ltd and Astral Commodities (Pty) Ltd. He allegedly unlawfully and intentionally submitted false tax returns on both companies and with intention to evade tax so as to obtain an undue Value Added Tax refund with the total prejudice of more than R2 million.

“He is reported to have orchestrated the act with Siyanda Rixana, 38, whom he allegedly made the director of the two companies,” said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape. She said Rixana was arrested by the Hawks in August 2022 and was out on R5000 bail. “He is presently attending court in East London for trial.”

Mehlala appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and was released on R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to May 30 for disclosure of the dockets. Meanwhile, the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said Ramonia Naidu, 45, was arrested for fraud and corruption amounting to more than R2m.

“During the period between May 2017 and November 2018, Naidu was employed by Anchor Yeast Company at Amanzimtoti. It is alleged that she colluded with a service provider who was supplying chemicals to Anchor Yeast and defrauded the company of more than R2m. Naidu allegedly placed orders from the supplier and falsified delivery notes,” said Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. “The company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted. During the audit it was discovered that Naidu was defrauding the company. A case of fraud and corruption was reported at Amanzimtoti police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for thorough investigation hence he was arrested.” She briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to April 17 for bail application.