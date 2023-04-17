Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 17, 2023

Former Sars operational manager charged with fraud

A former SARS operational manager faces fraud charges in the Eastern Cape. File Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Published 58m ago

Cape Town - A former operational manager of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in the Eastern Cape has been granted bail after being charged with fraud and the contraven­tion of the Tax Admi­nistration Act.

Bayanda Xolisa Mehlala, 38, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Mehlala was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit based in East London.

“It is alleged that in 2020, Mehlala was the operational manag­er at two Sars-registered companies, Zeec­hor (Pty) Ltd and As­tral Commodities (Pt­y) Ltd.

“He alleged­ly unlawfully and in­tentionally submitted false Tax returns on both companies and with the intention to evade tax so as to obtain an undue Value Added Tax (VAT) ref­und, with the total prejudice of more than R2 million.

“He is reported to have orc­hestrated the act with Siyanda Rixana, 38, whom he alleged­ly made the director of the two companies,” Mgolodela said.

She said Rixana is currently out on R5 000 bail after being arrested by the Hawks in August 2022.

He is currently on trial in East London.

Mgolodela said while Mehlala made a brief appearance in court, he was released on R10 000 bail.

The case has been postponed until May 30 for copies of the dockets to be brought before court.

[email protected]

IOL

