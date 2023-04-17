Former Sars operational manager charged with fraud

Cape Town - A former operational manager of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in the Eastern Cape has been granted bail after being charged with fraud and the contraven­tion of the Tax Admi­nistration Act.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Mehlala was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit based in East London.

“It is alleged that in 2020, Mehlala was the operational manag­er at two Sars-registered companies, Zeec­hor (Pty) Ltd and As­tral Commodities (Pt­y) Ltd.

“He alleged­ly unlawfully and in­tentionally submitted false Tax returns on both companies and with the intention to evade tax so as to obtain an undue Value Added Tax (VAT) ref­und, with the total prejudice of more than R2 million.