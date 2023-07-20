Former school principal sentenced to life for raping 15-year-old boy student

A former high school principal has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 15-year-old student five years ago. According to KwaZulu-Natal police, Mduduzi Ndlovu, 39, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police spokesperson, shared the harrowing details of the case in court, explaining how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the trust of the 15-year-old boy. The court learned how Ndlovu, using his authority as principal, had one afternoon in 2018 called the boy into his office, where he raped him. He threatened the boy with harm if he revealed the incident, and bribed him with money and stationery for his silence. "Ndlovu raped the victim on several occasions, sometimes taking him from his home to his residence in the Bhekuzulu area to commit the crime," said Colonel Netshiunda.

"In 2022, a church member noticed the boy's unusual behavior and questioned him, leading the teenager to break his silence and a rape case to be opened." Ndlovu made multiple court appearances before being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape. He was also declared unfit to own a firearm and his name will be added to the national register for sex offenders.