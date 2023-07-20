Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 20, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Former school principal sentenced to life for raping 15-year-old boy student

Picture: Ichigo121212/Pixabay

Picture: Ichigo121212/Pixabay

Published 18m ago

Share

A former high school principal has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 15-year-old student five years ago.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, Mduduzi Ndlovu, 39, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police spokesperson, shared the harrowing details of the case in court, explaining how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the trust of the 15-year-old boy.

The court learned how Ndlovu, using his authority as principal, had one afternoon in 2018 called the boy into his office, where he raped him. He threatened the boy with harm if he revealed the incident, and bribed him with money and stationery for his silence.

"Ndlovu raped the victim on several occasions, sometimes taking him from his home to his residence in the Bhekuzulu area to commit the crime," said Colonel Netshiunda.

More on this

"In 2022, a church member noticed the boy's unusual behavior and questioned him, leading the teenager to break his silence and a rape case to be opened."

Ndlovu made multiple court appearances before being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.

He was also declared unfit to own a firearm and his name will be added to the national register for sex offenders.

In separate cases, two other individuals received similar sentences for sexual offences. Mhloli Ndlovu, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 19-year-old niece in the Nodwengu area and later in Mahlabathini.

Additionally, Mhlengi Mazibuko, 34, received a life sentence for raping his 15-year-old niece at his home in Madadeni's Section D.

IOL

Related Topics:

NPASAPSHawksRapeCrime and courtsTrue CrimeGBV

Share

Recent stories by:

Molaole Montsho
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe