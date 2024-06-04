Former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula back in court, accused of receiving R2.5 million bribe

Embattled former speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, will on Tuesday return to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court facing charges of corruption. In April, IOL reported that the former minister of defence was released on R50,000 bail after she appeared before Magistrate Anna Oosthuizen in a packed Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The State had requested that bail be set at R100,000. However, Mapisa-Nqakula pleaded with the court, stating that she was now a pensioner and could only afford a maximum of R50,000. Oosthuizen ordered that Mapisa-Nqakula hand over her passport to the investigators. In an update in April, the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mapisa-Nqakula had complied by handing over her passport to authorities. Former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her previous appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Additionally, the ID said that Mapisa-Nqakula had been provided with the list of witnesses whom the State planned to call in an effort to substantiate the multimillion-rand corruption charge against her.

“The passport was handed in, and list of witnesses was provided to her (Mapisa-Nqakula),” said spokesperson for the ID, Henry Mamothame at the time. Mapisa-Nqakula was also ordered not to contact the State’s witnesses – directly or indirectly. The matter was postponed to June 4. In April her much-anticipated court appearance came hours after Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to police at the Lyttelton police station in Tshwane.

The prosecution team stated that charges against Mapisa-Nqakula were 12 counts of corruption under Preca (Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act) and one of money laundering under Poca (Prevention of Organised Crime Act) for soliciting R4.5 million from a defence contractor. The State’s case is that despite soliciting R4.5 million, Mapisa-Nqakula received R2.5 million and the prosecution told the court that it knows “what the money received was used for”. The former minister of defence and military veterans was facing multiple charges of corruption, stemming from a high-profile investigation into her affairs when she presided over South Africa’s military.