Former Standard Bank employee who allegedly pocketed over R500,000 meant for the ATM, said kidnappers made him do it

A former Standard Bank employee who allegedly pocketed over R500,000 meant for Automated Teller Machines made an appearance in court this week. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said 37-year-old Bongani Vincent Nkosi appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Ga-Rankuwa in the North West.

The matter was postponed to November 22, for judgment. NPA spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said Nkosi is charged with two counts of theft. Explaining the merits of the case, Gunya said the accused was an employee of Standard Bank in Mabopane.

“His duties were to load cash into six automated teller machines, handling of customer automated teller machines, and taking out cash from deposits made by customers at the automated teller machines. “It is alleged that on February 3, 2017, the accused was required to load cash in the amount of R630,000 into the automated teller machine of Standard Bank. “Investigations revealed that he only loaded an amount of R70, 000.”

Gunya said it is alleged Nkosi pocked the balance of R560,000 and was arrested in July 2018. He is out on R5,000 bail. The NPA said the State asked the court to reject Nkosi’s version that he had been threatened to steal R1 million.

“The accused claimed that he was accosted and kidnapped by unknown people who threatened to cause harm to him if didn’t steal an amount of R1 million from the bank and hand it to them.” Gunya said the accused’s version was that he was kidnapped on February 2, 2017. “He was then released to go to his work place the next day when he decided to go on with a plan to steal the amount of R 560,000.

“According to the accused, he drove to the place where he met his assailants and handed over the money to them.” Gunya said Nkosi failed to report the matter to his manager or the bank. “He failed to report the incident, even after the bank manager had tasked him and two other bank officials to do the counting of the money in the vault.