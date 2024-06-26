Former Steinhoff CFO in court on fraud, racketeering, and corruption charges

Former Steinhoff Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Andries Benjamin le Grange, was arrested and appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Le Grange, 49, was arrested by the Serious Economic Offences unit.

He faces two counts of racketeering in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, five counts fraud, one count corruption in terms of Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and three counts of the contravention of Financial Markets Act in relation to the Steinhoff investigation, she said. “Le Grange appeared along side his co-accused, Stepfanus Johannes Grobler, 74, former Head of Treasury,” Mogale said. Grobler was arrested on March 22 and made his first appearance in court on March 25, where he was granted R150,000 bail.