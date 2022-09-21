Former top cop Kgomotso Phahlane granted R10K bail in R54m SAPS tender case

Johannesburg - Former national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and his five co-accused, who were arrested in connection with two police tenders worth more R54 million, were released on R10 000 bail after appearing in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday. Phahlane and Lieutenant-Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, Major-General Maanda Obert Nemutandzhela, Major-General Mankosana Agnes Makhele, and businessmen Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo are facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) pertaining to two police tenders issued in 2016.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the accused were released on bail of R5 000, R10 000, R50 000, and three of the accused released on R20 000 bail each. The 2016 tenders valued at more than R54m were awarded to Brainwave Projects CC t/a I-View Integrated Systems, who have also been indicted. Seboka said on December 21, 2016, the SAPS Crime Intelligence Division embarked on emergency procurement of software tools or systems.

One of the softwares, RIPJAR, was intended to collect and monitor information from social media platforms on the instigators of the university students’ #FeesMustFall protests. However, it was revealed that these “emergency” response measures to #FeesMustFall came about in December 2016 when the protests had started in October 2015. Furthermore, they allegedly tried to buy the RIPJAR software from a company that was not involved in software engineering but was a security alarms and surveillance cameras company.

“The owners of the so-called competing companies were friends, who in fact and in truth, were involved in cover quoting. The cover quote was supplied to Inbanathan Kistiah by the former husband of the sole director of a company called Perfect Source, which was a human resource recruitment company,” said Seboka. The other software procured was a mobile communication encryption platform named Daedalus, which was solely used for encrypting calls and wiping out cellular records and messages, and was allegedly obtained by deviation from normal procurement processes for the contracts (signed and processed on the same day) and payment was made on December 22, a day after approval. The Daedalus software was the same software that was used to encrypt voice calls made by SAPS management at the time when Phahlane was under investigation by Ipid.

Seboka said: “He was being investigated for the ‘Blue Lights’ police tender and other irregular procurement that happened during his tenure. Daedalus made it impossible for investigators to get call records from cellphone providers.” Seboka said the police had initiated the process of inviting three potential suppliers, but one of the suppliers said their quote was fraudulent as they had not submitted a quotation. “Two proposals for procurement of software tools were received on 21 December 2016. One proposal was for obtaining the software tool called RIPJAR. In respect of this tool, two written price quotations were submitted.

“One was from I-View, the company currently charged, and the other was the written price quotation from Perfect-Source (HR company and not an engineering company). “The owner of this company was the ex-wife of Avendra Naidoo. However, Perfect-Source was in the process of being deregistered. Through investigations it is revealed that Naidoo submitted the quote and not his wife. “It is further alleged that R33m was paid to I-View and R21m paid for Daedalus within a short space of time.”

Investigating Directorate head, advocate Andrea Johnson, said the arrests of high-ranking and seasoned police officers showed their commitment to dealing with corruption. “It is also dealing with the lack of accountability, which to date has undermined the legitimacy of the law and shows that the wheels of justice are turning and impunity is no longer a given. On the contrary, the rule of law is the most important protection of the weak against the whims of the powerful, and it is what stands between us and tyranny.” The matter is expected to return to court on December 7.