Former top North West prosecutor in court for shoplifting

Rustenburg - Former head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit in the North West, Advocate Jeanette Nevelling, charged with shoplifting, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Tuesday. She is accused of stealing clothing and food items valued at approximately R3000 at a retail shop in Mmabatho.

The trial against Nevelling was postponed to November 9, as one witness was unable to be present in court. "A police captain who was due to testify registered sick, and the state was granted a postponement. The court has issued a warrant of arrest for the witness, pending the provision of a medical certificate, proving that she was not well on the day of court," said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West division. "Two of the state witnesses who are employees of the retail store where the alleged crime happened have completed giving testimony. The defence is also expected to call on a clinical psychologist when the matter resumes in November 2022," he said.

Nevelling was arrested on February 16 in 2021, at The Crossing Shopping Mall in Mmabatho, where it is alleged she stole clothing and food items valued at approximately R3000. She was granted R500 bail. “Advocate Nevelling has since resigned and effectively ceased being an NPA employee as of 30 October 2021," Mamothame said. He said Advocate Mashudu Mudau, from the Limpopo division of the National Prosecuting Authority, representing the state, was hopeful that the matter would be completed speedily.

