Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela changes legal team

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela appeared briefly at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday armed with a new legal representative. During his last appearance, it was believed that Makwarela’s legal team had not been paid and the lawyer also indicated that he was unable to reach Makwarela and there had been no consultation.

Makwarela has been charged with fraud and uttering. The first charge is in relation to allegedly submitting a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate, and the second refers to the more than R1.4 million that he was paid when he was still employed as speaker and councillor at the City of Tshwane. Makwarela had previously been sequestrated but he indicated that he had been rehabilitated.

The City asked him to provide proof of his rehabilitation. The proof was provided on his behalf by his lawyer, which was found to be fraudulent after a court registrar confirmed they had no record of Makwarela’s alleged rehabilitation. He handed himself over to police in April and was granted R10 000 bail. The National Prosecuting Authority said it had no grounds to oppose bail because Makwarela was not a flight risk and met all the requirements that warranted it being granted.