Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela’s fraud matter postponed

Pretoria - Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela appeared briefly at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday where his matter was postponed to allow him to sort out his financial affairs. It appears as though Makwarela’s legal team has not been paid and his lawyer also indicated that he’s been unable to reach his client and there has been no consultation.

This was Makwarela’s second appearance after he was charged with fraud and uttering. The first charge is in relation to allegedly submitting a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate, and the second refers to the more than R1.4 million that he was paid when he was still employed as speaker and councillor at the City of Tshwane. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that just after being elected executive mayor of the City of Tshwane, Makwarela was alleged to have previously been sequestrated but he had indicated that he had been rehabilitated.

Mogale also said that he was then requested by the City to provide proof of his rehabilitation. The proof was provided on his behalf by his lawyer, which upon further internal investigation was found to be fraudulent after a court registrar confirmed they had no record of Makwarela’s alleged rehabilitation. “The case was referred to the Gauteng Serious Corruption Investigation unit for further exploration. The team found that the rehabilitation certificate was disputed by the Pretoria High Court as not having been issued by them,” Mogale said at the time. During his last appearance, Makwarela was granted R10 000 bail.