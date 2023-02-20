Former ward councillor sentenced for killing political rivals

A former ANC ward councillor in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for the murder of his political opponents in the lead up to the 2021 local government elections. The Eastern Cape High Court, sitting in Mbizana, handed down a further 21-year sentence to Lucky Bethwell Mbuzi (47) which will run concurrently with one life imprisonment term, for charges relating to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Mbuzi did not want Hleliphi Mashusha Thotshe and Mduduzi Madikizela to run against him in the local election as there was a strong possibility he would be removed as councillor. The NPA said that Mbuzi threatened the two members and on the evening of March 10, 2021, Thotshe was shot and killed at her home in Mbangweni village, in the KwaJali area in the district of Mbizana. A month later, on the night of April 16, 2021, Madikizela was fatally attacked by two men inside his home at Tshamathe village, also in the KwaJali area.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Mbuzi, along with two young men aged 23 and 29. The firearms that were used to commit the two murders were recovered from Mbuzi and were linked via a ballistics report to the offences. Mbuzi pleaded not guilty but his two accomplices, who were later acquitted by the court, testified that they had been compelled by him to kill his rivals.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo commended Senior State Advocate Mduduzi Mzila and the investigating officer for ensuring that Mbuzi was punished for his crimes. “Politically motivated killings are a threat to democracy, so bringing the perpetrators to book strengthens free and fair political activities, allowing communities to elect candidates of their choice,” DPP Madolo said. Current Affairs