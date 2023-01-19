Fort Hare University employee found gagged with his hands tied

Durban - When a Fort Hare University employee did not report for work, it raised suspicions of his colleague who went to his flat to investigate. And, according to the police, friends found the 32-year-old man with his hands tied and his mouth bound with Sellotape .

On Wednesday a case of attempted murder was opened. Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “According to reports, the victim was noticed missing by his colleagues after he did not report at work. “They then went to his flat, where they eventually found him, his hands were tied and his mouth was bound with Sellotape.”

Kinana said the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care after they noticed that he was not well. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.” Kinana said that no arrest had been made at this stage.

“It must be noted that the SAPS does not relate or associate this incident with previous incidents which were reported and associated with Fort Hare University employees.” Anyone with information can contact the Alice Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. This month, Fort Hare University vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s executive bodyguard was shot dead in a hail of bullets.

