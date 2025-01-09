Four arrested in connection with hijacking courier vehicle and stolen goods in Soweto

Four suspects are behind bars following a police operation in Soweto that uncovered a string of crimes tied to a violent hijacking incident on Monday, January 7. The suspects, who were traveling in a gold VW Polo, hijacked a courier vehicle in Dobsonville, before taking the victims to Mofolo North, where they were later released.

Officers from the Soweto Flying Squad noticed the suspicious vehicle with five occupants and proceeded to stop it. Upon searching the vehicle, police found two microwaves suspected to have been taken from the hijacked courier vehicle. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that upon searching the car, police found two microwaves suspected to be taken from the hijacked courier vehicle. "Three suspects escaped, and two were arrested," said Masondo.

Further investigation led officers to two homes in Mofolo North and Dube, Soweto, where they found two additional suspects in possession of two fridges, believed to have been stolen during the hijacking. In one of the homes, police also seized a Kia bakkie that had been hijacked in Eldorado Park in 2023. Masondo confirmed that the arrested suspects are facing charges that include attempted murder, car hijacking, possession of hijacked vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearm, and possession of suspected stolen property.