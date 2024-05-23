Four arrested in connection with kidnapping of two Bangladesh nationals on KZN South Coast, demanding ransoms

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of two Bangladesh nationals on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) made a breakthrough this week by arrested four suspects, aged between 22 and 53.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said on April 26, 2024, a 36-year-old Bangladesh victim was kidnapped while on his was to his shop in Margate. “The kidnappers contacted a relative of the victim and demanded a ransom of R800,000.00. “A case of kidnapping was reported at Margate police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members.

“During the course of investigation and negotiations, a ransom of R115,000.00 was paid on May 1, 2024 and the victim was released the following day.” The Hawks said a second victim - a 24-year-old Bangladesh victim was kidnapped in the Hibberdene area on May 18, 2024. “Kidnappers called his employer and demanded a ransom of R500,000.00.

“A case of kidnapping was reported at Hibberdene police station and the case docket was again allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation.” The Hawks said on Wednesday, a joint operation was conducted and a ransom of R100,000.00 was paid to the kidnappers. “Soon after that, three suspects were arrested near the private hospital and R94,000.00 was recovered.

“The arrested suspects led the police to a farm in Umzumbe where one more suspect was arrested and the victim was successfully rescued. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Mhlongo said preliminary investigation revealed that there is a positive link between the two incidents, hence they will be charged for both cases of kidnapping as well as extortion. “The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”