Four Boksburg cops arrested for torturing a foreigner over his identity document

Durban – Four policemen who allegedly tortured a foreign national over his identity document have been arrested. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the four members of the Boksburg North Visible Policing unit were arrested on Wednesday.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the victim and his friends were approached by the police officers who demanded to see their identity documentation on January 9. “When the victim could not produce an original copy of the required documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers. “The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he was in a coma for nine days.”

Suping said the four officers, a sergeant and three constables, face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. “The four officers were arrested at their place of work today and will be detained at the Boksburg police station.” They are expected to make their first appearance in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In another incident, a sergeant from the West Rand Infrastructure Unit has been charged for killing a bouncer at a nightclub. According to IPID the cop bumped into his ex-girlfriend and he assaulted her. When a bouncer tried to intervene the man went back to his car and got his firearm and opened fire.

