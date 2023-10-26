Four bust for misusing State fleet cards amounting to over R500,000

Four men are expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Regional Court in the Western Cape after they misused government fleet cards. The men will appear in court on Friday, November 10.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the men face charges of possession of government fleet cards as well as misusing government property amounting to R555,000. He said on October 20, detectives attached to the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit were conducting vehicle checkpoints in Clanwilliam when they noticed a vehicle with four occupants who became extremely restless. “When the members approached the occupants, they searched them and confiscated government fleet cards which were found in their possession. The suspects were detained on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property as they could not provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of the fleet cards. The suspects were remanded in custody,” Swartbooi said.

He said the investigating officer assigned to the case expanded his investigation by obtaining the necessary statements from fuel stations where the mentioned cards were used. “The completed docket was then submitted to the office of the Senior Public Prosecutor in Clanwilliam on Wednesday for consultation. The directive to charge the suspects on an additional charge of the misusing of government fleet cards was given,” Swartbooi said. The possibility of more arrests as the investigation continues cannot be excluded.