Four charged with month-old armed robbery set to appear in court after arrest at crime scene

Pretoria – Four men arrested and charged with armed robbery after returning to the scene of their alleged crime in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg, are set to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court today. The men, who were arrested on Wednesday, have been charged with a robbery that took place at the same premises last month, when a G4S security guard was attacked after collecting money at a butchery and was walking towards the company’s armoured vehicle.

“Suspects allegedly disarmed the security guard, pointed and assaulted him with a firearm then demanded the cash box, with an undisclosed amount of money, before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle,” said Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. “On Wednesday, the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, together with Honeydew police, swiftly responded to intelligence received regarding a suspected armed robbery at the same address. "Upon arrival, the suspects – aged between 28 and 47 – were arrested."

Mulamu said additional arrests could not be be ruled out as the investigation continues. Earlier this month, the South African Police Service in Gauteng said four people were shot and fatally wounded in a shoot-out during a business robbery at Ishaak Butchery in Duduza. SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the crime scene, following the shoot-out between security guards and robbers at the business premises.

“Police from Duduza police station received a complaint about a shooting. Upon arrival, they found three suspects lying on the pavement with gunshot wounds. It is alleged that four suspects assaulted the manager before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Makhubele. “A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and security guards and, in the process, three suspects were fatally wounded while two security guards were seriously injured and taken to hospital. One of the security guards later died in hospital.” At the time, the SAPS said it was investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.