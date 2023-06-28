Four cops, a Tshwane Metro officer, and two others in court for armed robbery

Cape Town - Seven suspects, including four SAPS cops and a Tshwane Metro Police officer are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The group, which includes a Tshwane Metro Police officer and two civilians, face charges of corruption, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks), Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspects are aged between 25 and 42 and were arrested on Monday and Tuesday. He said the group was arrested after they allegedly perpetrated an armed robbery in Malvern on June 14. “Four police officials, a Tshwane Metro Police officer, and two civilians were allegedly involved in an armed robbery that took place on June 14, 2023. It is alleged that 10 suspects, of which two were dressed in full police uniform, committed a robbery at a residence of a businesswoman in Malvern, Johannesburg,” Nkwalase said.

“The armed suspects allegedly gained forced entry into the premises, threatened the occupants, and demanded money and cellular phones,” he said. Nkwalase said as they searched the home, they forcefully opened the woman’s banking application on her phone and instructed her to do a quick release of R200,000 which they noticed in her business account. However, the bank refused to release that amount of money in such a short period of time.

“The suspects drove with her to the bank to withdraw some money from her savings account and also asked her to get more money from her relatives. “The businesswoman allegedly lost approximately R83,000 during the robbery,” Nkwalase said. “The seven suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” he said.