Four dead in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal horror crash

As wet weather battered the KwaZulu-Natal province this weekend, emergency workers were kept busy responding to accident. On Sunday four people were killed in a crash on the R66 near Ulundi.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Chantelle Botha, said when emergency services arrived on the scene they found that two vehicles had been involved in a collision. Ulundi accident claims four lives. Picture: Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two patients had sustained critical injuries. The patients were treated and stabilised on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment,” Botha said. “Sadly 4 occupants had sustained fatal injuries and had succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could arrive.”

In another incident, traffic was severely affected on the N3 on Van Reenen Pass on Sunday following a collision between two trucks. N3 crash on Sunday on Van Reenens Pass. Picture: Supplied The N3 Toll Concession said the wet weather, poor visibility and a crash on Van Reenen Pass was contributing factor to the traffic delays and congestion. Following the crash at around 2pm, both northbound lanes (towards Johannesburg) were obstructed.

There was one minor injury reported. At the start of the weekend ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said they had already attended to multiple accidents. “One of our ambulances was also involved in an accident when a vehicle not having a safe following distance collided into the rear of the ambulance.