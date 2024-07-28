Four dead, six injured following spate of deadly crashes in Durban

Two people have been killed after an alleged drag racer crashed into their car, causing it to burst into flames. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics Medical Services, said the pair, believed to be related, were killed just after 10.30pm on Saturday night.

"We attended to three serious collisions within three hours between Makro and the M19 bridge. VIDEO| Two people have been killed after a drag racer collided into their car, causing it to burst into flames on Durban's M19 highway.#KZN pic.twitter.com/iVgp8sXWcH

— Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) July 28, 2024 "Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the vehicle well alight. Paramedics and bystanders tried to douse the flames however the inferno was to strong and once the eThekweni Fire Department put the blaze out, it was established that two occupants had been killed. The second driver sustained no injuries," Jamieson said. He added that there were two more collisions on the same stretch that left two people injured.

"They were treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital for further care," Jamieson said. Meanwhile, in Durban North, two people were killed and four others injured in two separate accidents.

A crash scene in Durban North. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services Jamieson said in the first crash at the corners of Old Mill Way and Northway Road, a vehicle had veered into a pole. "A quick triage was done and unfortunately the driver, a male in his 30s, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

Jamieson explained that three other passengers were treated and stabilised at the scene for the various injuries they sustained. They were taken to hospital for further care. While on the M4, near Glenashley, one person has died following a two-car collision. He said paramedics assessed both drivers and only occupants of the vehicles and found that unfortunately one person had passed away as a result of his injuries.