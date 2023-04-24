Four drivers arrested, four bakkies seized after attempt to steal diesel at a mine in Mpumalanga backfires

Pretoria - Three Zimbabwean nationals and a South African national, aged between 30 and 36, have been arrested in Moabsvelden Mine in Delmas following a foiled attempt to steal diesel, police say. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the four were arrested on Saturday at around 8pm.

“According to information, four light delivery vehicles entered the mine and found a hiding place between stockpiles. Upon receiving information, the assistant contractor’s standby manager, the supervisor of Vanggatfotein Mine and the reaction unit proceeded to the scene,” Mohlala said. On arrival, four vehicles resembling the mine’s mechanical vehicles, with their loading bins converted into tanks, were found inside the mine premises. Four vehicles – a white Ford Ranger, a white Toyota Hilux, and two Isuzu bakkies – all fitted with Gauteng registration plates have been seized by police for investigation after a plan to steal diesel at a mine was foiled. Photo: SAPS “The four vehicles – two white Isuzu, one white Ford Ranger and one white Toyota Hilux pickups – all fitted with Gauteng registration plates were found with the four suspects,” said Mohlala.

Four vehicles – a white Ford Ranger, a white Toyota Hilux, and two Isuzu bakkies – all fitted with Gauteng registration plates have been seized by police for investigation after a plan to steal diesel at a mine was foiled. Photo: SAPS "The failure of the suspects to provide a reasonable reason for their entry in the mine premises led to their arrest for attempted theft of diesel. "All vehicles were seized for further investigation. The Department of Home Affairs will also investigate the legality of the Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa," said Mohlala. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has raised "serious" concern about escalating reports of mines-related diesel theft cases in the province.