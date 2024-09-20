Four Duineveld High pupils found guilty following racist TikTok video, one pupil faces expulsion

Four Duineveld High School pupils have been found guilty after they appeared in a TikTok live video where racial slurs where uttered. The pupils were suspended earlier this month.

Their disciplinary hearing were set down this week. The Northern Cape Department of Education confirmed that the disciplinary hearings took place on Tuesday and sanctions were issued against the implicated learners. In the video, teenage boys are seen in a live, chatting to a content creator identified as @UncleSeeno.

The teenager says: “Yo Yo Yo, what’s up my n****r?” When the content creator responds: “Did you call me a n****r? The teenager replies: “I said that you are a k****r.”

He then repeats the k-word when the content creator asks if he has anything else to add before the video goes up. Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said , five charges were laid against each learner in line with the following legislation: -SA Schools Act 84 of 1996

-Office Notice 10 of 2007 -Code of Conduct Duineveld High School “One learner was found guilty on all five charges, and a recommendation was submitted to the Department for expulsion.

“The other 3 learners, who were found guilty of certain charges in relation to legislation, in particularly the schools code of conduct received a final written warning.” Van der Merwe said this warning will be applicable for 12 months. “They also required to undergo professional counselling on race relations, conflict management, social cohesion and on the use of social media.”

He said a report must be submitted to the school by November 30, 2024. Following the incident the Department said the content of the video, goes against the norms and values instilled in learners at school. “The video send shock waves through the country and left many people in disbelief. The Department remind parents to monitor the social media usage of their children and make sure they always act responsibly.”