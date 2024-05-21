Police have released the identities of the seven people who were killed in a mass shooting incident in Zwelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning. Four of the deceased belong to one family.

Police said six people were found dead in a Mazda 3, with the youngest victim being an eight-year-old boy. The seventh victim was found dead not far from the scene in a Toyota Fortuner. The victims have been identified as Nkqubela September, 43, Xolani Klawushe, 23, Luyolo September, 25, Iviwe September,12, Busisiwe September, 35, Lubabalo Khumalo Mazwana and Bongani Maleki from Dutywa.

“Four of the deceased persons in the Mazda 3 are related and are from Mthatha, while the other two persons are friends and are from Dutywa,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. She said at this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown and and police were investigating. Police commissioner in the Eastern Cape, Liutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene is urging anyone with information related to these murders to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“The team of experienced detectives will be working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind these senseless killings. “We are committed to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure a thorough and swift investigation. “Such levels of violence has no place in our society, and it is imperative that we unite to combat such heinous crimes.”