Four in court for gruesome Free State guest house murders

Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of a man and his girlfriend at a guest house in Tseki, QwaQwa in the Free State. Free State police said they were arrested on August 28 and appeared in the Tseki Magistrate’s Court and were applying for bail in the same court on Wednesday.

Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the four were arrested as a result of intelligence that was operationalised by the Phuthaditjhaba Crime Intelligence Unit. "A firearm believed to have been used in the alleged crime has been confiscated," he said. Themba Mlangeni, 40, Mandela Makoe, 47, Madala Mokoena, 41, and a family member of the deceased, Lawulani Mthombeni, 40, were charged for the guest house murders.

Warrant Officer Mophiring said it was reported that on July 3 at about 3.30am, a security guard was on duty at the guard room when he heard gunshots at the guest house and went to inspect. In the room, he found the bodies of a 35-year-old man, Daniel Kgahlisi (boyfriend) and a 20-year-old woman, Tshegofatso Mthombeni (girlfriend) in a pool of blood. He said the police were informed about the incident and attended the crime scene.

It was discovered that the two had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. One deceased sustained gunshot wounds to the hands, arms, and face, while the other sustained wounds to the head, arms, and shoulders. "The motive behind the killing is not yet known. Police investigations continue in this case of double murder continues," Mophiring said.