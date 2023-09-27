Four in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates

Four people arrested for roadworthy certificate fraud were granted R2000 bail each. According to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation known as the Hawks, Liezel Burger, 40, Mahlodi Patricia Mongano, 38, John Nhlanhla Radebe, 31, and Lucky Maluleka, 31, appeared in the Frankfort Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of fraud and corruption.

They are reportedly involved in assisting people in Frankfort in the Free State to obtain roadworthy certificates without their vehicles being tested at accredited centres. "It is alleged that Liezel Burger, who happens to be the owner of Frankfort Lisensies acted as a mediator between the public and the other three accused, Mongano, Radebe and Maluleka, who are working at the privately owned licensing centres in KwaMhlanga, Giyani and Gqeberha," said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti. Matoti said an operation was conducted by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bethlehem which revealed that a total of 13 vehicles received roadworthy certificates between November 2021 and June 2022.

Eleven fraudulent roadworthy certificates were issued from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, one from Giyani in Limpopo and another one from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. "The four accused were each granted bail of R2000 and they will be appearing again at Frankfort Regional Court on 18 October 2023." In a separate incident, the police in the Free State said seven men reportedly stole copper cable with an estimated value of R200 000 at a substation near the N1.

The substation feeds surrounding farms with electricity. Captain Loraine Earle said the incident occurred on September 20 around 10pm. Two security guards were on duty when seven armed men forced the door of the guardroom, they instructed security guards not to move.

"The guards were tied up.Two men remained with them, while others went outside. The guards heard a loud sound and the electricity went off. After a while, the two men received a call and left," Earle said. The security guards managed to untie themselves and went to the police station to report the matter. "One of the guards sustained an injury to the knee as he was hit with a bolt cutter," she said. Earle said no one has been arrested so far and the police were appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Constable Setjhaba Sello on 071 774 1660. Alternatively, information can be shared via the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or MySAPS App.