Four in court for murder of 79-year-old Mpumalanga farmer, assaulting his wife and crashing his car

Four suspects, aged between 16 and 19, are expected to appear in the Balfour Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder, assault with the intent to do grievous body harm and robbery after they allegedly killed 79-year-old Mpumalanga farmer Theo Frederik Bekker. The four were arrested in the Free State in less than two hours after they allegedly brutally killed Bekker at his home in Mpumalanga, and fled the scene in his vehicle, a Renault Kwid.

The farmer’s wife was also brutally attacked during the incident where three firearms and the vehicle were stolen in Grootvlei, next to Balfour. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the attack happened on Sunday morning. “It is alleged that the deceased was attacked by four suspects outside his house. They allegedly forced him back to the house where they demanded money and firearms,” Mohlala said.

“It is further reported that the suspects assaulted both victims, husband and wife. The deceased was injured with an unknown object on his face as a result he succumbed to his injuries.” Bekker was certified dead on the scene by medical personnel. His injured wife was then taken to hospital for medical treatment. “The house was ransacked and the suspects managed to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash, a .22 pistol, a 38 special revolver, a shotgun and the couple's Renault Kwid,” Mohlala said.

A Renault Kwid stolen during the incident where Mpumalanga farmer Theo Bekker was killed crashed in Free State and four alleged killers were arrested. Photo: SAPS Police were immediately informed after the assailants left the scene. “It is reported that the stolen vehicle overturned in Villiers in the Free State Province, about 25 kilometres from where it was stolen,” said Mohlala. During the crash, all occupants of the stolen car managed to escape from the overturned Renault Kwid and they ran away from the scene.

A Renault Kwid stolen during the incident where Mpumalanga farmer Theo Bekker was killed crashed in Free State and four alleged killers were arrested. Photo: SAPS “A community member who witnessed the accident notified the Villiers [SA Police Service] SAPS who immediately launched a manhunt. All suspects were arrested shortly,” said Mohlala. Two of the stolen firearms, a pistol and a revolver were found in their possession. The shotgun was allegedly left at the crash scene. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly” condemned the farm attack.