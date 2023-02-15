Four killed, 23 injured after truck ploughs into vendors at Maseru border

Durban - Four people were killed after a truck lost control and ploughed into pedestrians near Maseru Port of Entry. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 8am.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele described the scene as “horrific”. “A truck driver allegedly lost control of the truck, causing it to crash into vendors and commuters standing around, eventually crashing into a stationary taxi and hitting more people before ending up in the riverbed at the Port of Entry.” Makhele said four people had been confirmed dead and 23 injured.

Police said the injured were taken to a Ladybrand hospital. “All emergency personnel and police were called to the accident scene. The driver of the truck was critically injured and also taken to hospital.” A case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

In another incident, 21 people died in a bus crash in Limpopo. It is alleged the accident occurred after a bus crashed into cash-in-transit truck on the N1- 29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in Vhembe District. Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani said 19 people died at the scene and two others in hospital. Sixty-eight pedestrians were injured.

