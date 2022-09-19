Four killed in a hail of bullets in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - Four people were killed and one seriously injured when four gunmen allegedly shot at them in Qutubeni, in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape. They were shot in the early hours of Saturday, while they were preparing for the reburial of their parents.

"Reports suggest that SAPS members received a complaint of a shooting incident at Qutubeni. On their arrival at the crime scene, they were shown the bodies of the deceased male persons aged between 39 and 77 lying in the garden near the graveyard. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the family members were preparing to rebury the remains of their parents when four unidentified male suspects came and shot four of them. Four of the six people, who were busy exhuming the remains in the garden, have died. Two of the six survived, although one of them, aged 50, suffered serious injuries. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. "The circumstances surrounding the killings will form part of the investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigation continues."

He said Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene had ordered an immediate activation of the 72-hour mobilisation plan to track, trace and arrest those responsible for the murders. The police had opened four cases of murder and one of attempted murder. "Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the Engcobo police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111," he said.

