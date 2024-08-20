Four Namibian nationals arrested after Melkbosstrand house robbery

Four Namibian nationals have been arrested following a house robbery in Melkbosstrand on Monday night. The suspects, aged between 29 and 35, are scheduled to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of house robbery.

The robbery occurred around 10pm when a woman resident of the targeted smallholding managed to free herself from being bound by the robbers and alerted patrols along the R27. Her quick alert was key in getting a fast response from the police. The suspects, who had stolen jewellery and electronic devices, fled the scene. A swift and coordinated response from local authorities, including the Melkbosstrand SAPS, Sea Border Police, Melkbosstrand Neighbourhood Watch, Community Safety and Support, Rural Safety, and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, led to a successful search operation.

Authorities established a perimeter and used thermal imaging technology to track down the suspects, who were eventually located in nearby farmlands. In addition to the arrests, police recovered some of the stolen items, including jewellery and electronics, as well as the weapons used in the robbery, such as knives and screwdrivers. The Western Cape provincial police have praised the integrated response team for their swift and effective actions, which led to the successful resolution of the case and the recovery of stolen property.