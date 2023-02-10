Four North West cops arrested over theft and corruption appear in court

Rustenburg - Four police officers were arrested for charges ranging from theft to corruption in North West this week. Sergeant Thapelo Rammekwa, 46, was arrested on Tuesday, for theft and defeating the ends of justice. He appeared in the Madikwe Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was granted R500 bail. The case against him was postponed to March 8.

"The Sergeant reportedly approached three yet to be arrested theft suspects in October 2022, and instructed them to accompany him to Tlokweng village where the stolen generator was sold. "The member then confiscated the generator from the alleged buyer and instead of arresting the trio, he released and warned them not to disclose the incident to anyone. Moreover, he did not book the item into the exhibit register. The member's conduct was consequently reported to the Provincial Anti-Corruption and Investigation Unit (ACIU)," said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. In another case in Rustenburg, Sergeant Maria Mosiamisi, 46, Sergeant Keaobaka Rantoane, 34, and Sergeant Thapelo Molifi, 42, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, for corruption.

They were each released on R2 000 bail and the case against them was postponed to April 14. Mokgwabone said the three stopped the driver of a Nissan NP200 vehicle on Monday, January 30 and allegedly demanded R10 000 from him. "They allegedly searched the vehicle, which was transporting tyres to Ventersdorp. The police officers further requested a proof of purchase of which the driver did not have in his possession.

"The police then demanded R10 000 from the driver before he can be allowed to proceed with the journey. He was allegedly taken to an automated teller machine to withdraw R1 500 and gave it to the trio. "The conduct of the trio was reported to the ACIU for investigations and that led to the arrest. "The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena reiterated that corrupt employees are a disgrace to the service and will be rooted out and dealt with effectively," he said.

