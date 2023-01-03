Four North West residents who burnt tyres during service delivery protest on public highway, granted bail

Durban - Four people charged with public violence following a service delivery protest during the festive season have been granted bail. Kgothatso Masike, 21, Clifford Mokoena, 31, Vuyani Mbulawa, 41 and Brenda Booysen, 38, appeared in the Christiana Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said according to police reports a group of community members from Christiana, blocked the Christiana Jan Kempdorp road with stones and burning tyres on December 27. They subsequently moved to the N12 road and blocked it with stones and burning tyres in what was alleged to be a service delivery protest. The four were arrested on December 29 and charged with public violence.

They were granted R500 bail each. According to Mamothame the case was postponed to February 23 for further investigations. IOL