Four people in court for murder of ANC councillor Sunil Brigmohan

Durban- Three months after former eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan was shot dead in broad daylight, his alleged killers have been caught. Four people are expected to appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, facing charges of murder.

Brigmohan, 46, a father of two, was killed on October 21 in Cato Crest in Amanzimtoti A chilling video of the shooting went viral on social media. It shows two men walking up to Brigmohan, and one of them takes out a firearm, shoots him, and then they briskly walk away.

Brigmohan falls to the ground. At the time, police said the motive for the shooting was unclear and that Brigmohan had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head. At the time of his death, many paid tributes to Brigmohan.

Among them was MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay, who described him as a patriot. “He was outspoken and never afraid to tackle issues that were affecting our community. He was never afraid to ventilate his frustrations as he fought for his community.” Three days ago, an ANC councillor. Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, and two others were gunned down in Rustenburg.

