Four people shot dead in Westham, Phoenix, police hunt for suspects

Another shooting incident in Durban has claimed the lives of four people. Police said that they have launched a manhunt for the suspects linked to the brazen shooting that took place in Gillham Road in Westham, Phoenix on Thursday morning.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were looking for at least four suspects. He said five people were shot and four died on scene. One person was taken to hospital for further medical care.

“Information at police’s disposal at this stage is that four suspects, who were travelling in a red Toyota Tazz, got out of their vehicle and fired shots towards security guards who were reportedly performing their duties at an office. “Four security guards were declared dead at the scene, whereas the fifth one was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries. “It is not yet clear kind of business activity is conducted at the office where the shooting happened.”

Police said it is believed the suspects robbed the victims of their firearms before fleeing from the scene. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the possible motive of the killings to anonymously contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number on 08600 10111. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa, it is alleged that an unknown number of suspects entered a car wash and opened fire at individuals believed to be linked to the drug trade.