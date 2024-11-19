Four police Sergeants released on bail after they allegedly stole R1.8 million from an illegal mining boss

Four Mpumalanga-based police officers appeared before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court where they were released on R5,000 each after they allegedly stole R1.8 million from a zama zama boss. The four implicated police officers, Sergeant Danisile Precious Mahlangu, 47; Sergeant Mandla Saky Ndlovu, 49; Sergeant Bongani Dlamini, 40, and Sergeant Doctor Zulu, 42, were released on Tuesday.

They are all attached to Barberton detectives’ unit. Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as Hawks, said the officers were arrested on November 19, 2024. Last week, IOL reported that the four police officers raided a house where a “paymaster” of illegal miners, colloquially referred to as zama zamas resides.

At the house, the police officers then conducted a thorough search. “During the search, they found an amount of R1,800,000 stashed inside a bag in a wardrobe which they allegedly took. It is reported that the son of the paymaster who was at home, was taken to the police station where they locked him in the police cells without booking in the R1,800,000 in the SAPS 13 (register) and neither did they register any case docket,” said Sekgotodi. It was further said that the police detectives drove away from the police station with the money, leaving the son of the zama zama paymaster in police cells where he stayed for five hours.

“Later, crime intelligence unit was summoned to the police station. On their arrival, they phoned the police officers to come back to the police station. Upon their return, they produced the amount of R200,000 which they alleged was found at the paymasters' house,” said Sekgotodi. “The complainant, who is the son of the paymaster, opened a case of theft of cash against the four police officials.” Sekgotodi said they were released on conditions that they don’t interfere with witnesses and the investigating officer.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports. The case was postponed January 29, 2025.